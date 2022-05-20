ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Scores, updates, highlights: Mississippi (MHSAA) high school softball state championships 2022

By SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZ2lR_0flBkpxv00

HATTIESBURG - The 2022 Mississippi (MHSAA) high school softball state championships continue Friday with Game 3 matchups at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

Stay with SBLive for complete championship coverage , including scores, updated brackets, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.

Bookmark our Mississippi softball home page for the latest coverage:

FULL COVERAGE: MISSISSIPPI SOFTBALL HOME PAGE

And check out all of the updated MHSAA softball brackets below, including results for every series.

6A MHSAA SOFTBALL BRACKET

5A MHSAA SOFTBALL BRACKET

4A MHSAA SOFTBALL BRACKET

3A MHSAA SOFTBALL BRACKET

2A MHSAA SOFTBALL BRACKET

1A MHSAA SOFTBALL BRACKET

---

(All photos by Austin Frayser)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uo4FE_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NafyN_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWzxQ_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZIKH_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsCjK_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44A7j5_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wisNj_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GI3h_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdRO0_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9meD_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwjo4_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EU6mD_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUgax_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgaNX_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmqjq_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayDAN_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wqmyt_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCoTk_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETjF0_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfM5w_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKHvC_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09g2Lc_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLJk0_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAKZn_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCbfN_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XK5mC_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeTke_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTIax_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkNJs_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vlq2U_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkzpD_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZaU1_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPNsZ_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kp3dO_0flBkpxv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDuOL_0flBkpxv00

WJTV 12

Church buys championship rings for Raymond basketball team

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Raymond Rangers were the preseason number one in the state and finished as the number one team in the state for the first time in school history. Their designated fan base came in the form of the church. When the basketball team won state, church members were there to show […]
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

75th Summer Field Program to be held on Mississippi Coast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will host its 75th Summer Field Program in June and July. The program is a residential, hands-on summer learning experience that provides undergraduate and graduate students an academic experience studying coastal and marine environments. Students experience field trips on USM research vessels, research laboratory work, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thegazebogazette.com

Finishing Head of the Class in the Pass

And just like that the 2022 school year comes to a close. The Graduated Class of 2022 has successfully completed four years at their, now Alumni, Pass Christian High School. Two special young ladies of this “Tenacious” class shared with me the journey that ascended them to the tops of their class. Saniia LaDawn Turner and Mallory Claire Williams have forever inked their names in the PCHS history books as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of 2022.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
tdalabamamag.com

Former Nick Saban player Marcus Spears rips Saban for ‘tasteless’ comments on Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders

Although several former players came to the defense of their former head coach Nick Saban, Marcus Spears wasn’t one of them. During an appearance on First Take, Spears ripped Saban for his comments regarding Texas A&M “buying every player” on their team and stating that Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders paid one of their top recruits a million dollars to commit.
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

Caledonia teen charged with killing St. Stanislaus alumnus

A St. Stanislaus graduate is shot and killed during a domestic dispute Saturday morning in Caledonia. Authorities in Lowndes County say 33-year-old Dustin Hoffpauir was shot at a home on Richards Lane. St. Stanislaus officials tell News 25 Hoffpauir graduated in 2007 and was a linebacker for the football team...
CALEDONIA, MS
wtva.com

Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
JACKSON, MS
