Scores, updates, highlights: Mississippi (MHSAA) high school softball state championships 2022

And just like that the 2022 school year comes to a close. The Graduated Class of 2022 has successfully completed four years at their, now Alumni, Pass Christian High School. Two special young ladies of this “Tenacious” class shared with me the journey that ascended them to the tops of their class. Saniia LaDawn Turner and Mallory Claire Williams have forever inked their names in the PCHS history books as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of 2022.

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO