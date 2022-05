SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local police department is recognizing some of its own and handing out awards to many officers for their conduct in the field. “We recognize a few officers today. But all of our officers do a great job. I’m extremely proud of all of them for all their efforts they do on a daily basis, helping and serving the citizens of Saginaw,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO