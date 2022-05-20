ETHS announces 2022 senior scholarship winners

Evanston Township High School held its annual Senior Scholarships Night on May 11, acknowledging students in the Class of 2022 who are scholarship recipients through the ETHS Scholarship program. Jacklynn Okereke and Timothy Russell, who were nominated by their fellow ETHS seniors, are the 2022 recipients of the Women for Evanston...
Kate Lister and Yoli Maya Yeh Joseph were honored Monday, May 23, with Phyllis Ganser Outstanding PTA Volunteer of the Year Awards for the above and beyond support they gave students and parents at Evanston/Skokie School District 65 schools. Corky Siegfriedt, a member of the Phyllis Ganser award committee, presented...
At Sunday morning’s Evanston Township High School commencement ceremony, senior Samara Wilson delivered the senior class remarks. Students interested in speaking at each spring’s graduation must submit their writing, poem or musical selection, and Wilson earned the honor of speaking on behalf of the Class of 2022. Here is the text of her speech, which you can also view at the 51-minute mark of this video.
Naperville, Ill (CBS) -- A bit of suspense at Metea Valley High School in Naperville Friday. A senior soccer player was just surprised with a very big check in front of 2,000 students and staff. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos was there to help with the surprise and present the big $10,000 dollar check to Jocelyn Grabow -- who had no idea it was coming. She wasn't chosen for grades or athletic ability. She was picked for giving back to the community... and helping people she's never met. "It's an honor and I'm shocked. You said it. I was shaking," Grabow said. "If you look at Jocelyn's resume, it's unbelievable as far as what she's done to give back to her community, and again, to people she's never met. And that's kind of the key to the whole award," said Keith Melaragno, former PepsiCo executive. The grant is named after Keith. The $10,000 can be used for college, a charity, or a down payment on a home. it's part of the making a difference on and off the field campaign run by buddy's helpers.
An Evanston Public Library branch in the Weissbourd-Holmes Family Focus building would be “ideal” and complement the other services intended to be housed in the building once its renovation is complete, the head of the organization told the Evanston Public Library Board last week. “It is becoming even...
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Evanston City Council members approved the appointment of Ann Arbor Assistant City Administrator John Fournier as the next City Manager at the Monday, May 23, City Council meeting, bringing to a close a bruising process to find a new city leader. The vote was 9-1, meeting...
Over the past few months, the Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center at 1823 Church St. has gone through a transformation with a new Teen Center added for high school students that includes furniture, a TV, arcade games, lounge, reading areas and more. Community members are invited to come to an open house...
This weekend saw the return of the annual Evanston Garden Fair, which took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Located in Independence Park at Central Street and Stewart Avenue, the fair offered an array of plants, including sun and shade-loving plants, flowering plants, native plants, hanging plants, ground cover, herbs and vegetables.
Patricia (Patty) Ann Buck, 95, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Evanston Hospital. Patricia Ann Buck, nee Harbrecht, was born Jan. 27, 1927, to Sebastian James and Martha Louise Boren Harbrecht in Chicago. She was the younger of two children and was close to her sister, Martha Louise Darcy, throughout her life.
The City of Evanston’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced that Evanston beaches will open for the season on Saturday, May 28 and will remain open through Labor Day, Monday, September 5. To ensure all community members can access and enjoy Evanston public swimming beaches, the city will provide...
Evanston Skokie School District 65 Board is expected to receive a formal proposal from its Finance Committee Monday, May 23, to award a contract to PFM Asset Management for financial management of more than $44 million in lease certificates that will finance the new Fifth Ward school. If approved, the...
Good Sunday morning, Evanston. The state of the city is much sounder than some may think, Mayor Daniel Biss told the crowd gathered for the annual speech Friday, May 20. Biss said it’s been a year of great highs and lows. “I’ve been the mayor for a year,” Biss...
CHICAGO (WBBM) - In Chicago, a school resource officer joined students on the dance floor at prom and showed off his moves. Jamere Price is a school resource officer at Joliet Township High School West, and one of his duties is keeping nearly 3,000 students safe. He has worked at...
"I have personally worked extremely hard to address these issues, and at times at the detriment of my own family. And after much thought and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my elected role of Alderman," he said.
Chicago mayoral candidate Dr, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1M in gas and food discounts on Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago seniors. Dr. Willie Wilson, local Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate has announced he will be sponsoring a $1M food and cash giveaway specifically for seniors living in the Chicago area. Any senior citizens living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Starting at 9:00am on Wednesday, seniors can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Cermak or Pete’s Markets. On Thursday they can fill their cars up at discounted prices at 15 area gasoline stations. While the original date for the giveaway was Monday, it was announced that the dates have been changed.
This episode of the Evanston Rules podcast features William H. Logan Jr., also known as Bill or Chief Logan. Chief Logan talks about his family and growing up in Evanston, as well as his storied career with the Evanston Police Department, which he joined in 1957. He rose through the ranks to become Evanston’s first Black Police Chief in 1984.
Dreaming big in the alley across from the Union Squared Beer Garden between Chicago and Hinman Avenues north of Dempster Street. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago will be funding a project to install more than 100 new surveillance cameras and license plate readers near its Hyde Park campus, which would be monitored by the Chicago Police Department.The City Council on Monday approved the use of a $3 million grant to the city's Office of Public Safety Administration, which provides administrative functions for the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department, and Office of Emergency Management and Communications.Deputy budget director Latoya Vaughn told aldermen last week the University of Chicago is providing the grant to finance the installation 110 new police...
Most emergency room visits in March 2020 in Chicago were some of the city’s earliest COVID-19 cases. By the end of the month, the official website for the city of Chicago shared a report stating nearly 3,000 positive COVID-19 cases were identified within city limits alone. While most patients reported symptoms including a dry cough and shortness of breath, Braxton Williams checked into the ER feeling weak and nauseous.
