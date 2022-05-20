Hearing Officer: Lakeland Fire Department Unfairly Retaliated Against Union President

Darren Harrison of Lakeland was a passenger in a Cessna Grand Caravan flying from the Bahamas to Florida when the pilot became incapacitated. Though Harrison had never had flying lessons, he took over the aircraft’s controls and radioed Air Traffic Control at Palm Beach International Airport, News Channel 8 reports. Harrison was able to land the 38-foot Cessna safety under the guidance of Air Traffic Controller Robert Morgan. “The way he remained calm is why he’s alive today,” Nathan Romero, a flight instructor at Legends Airways in Lakeland, told WFLA. Harrison told Morgan he just wanted to get back to Lakeland to hug his pregnant wife, and he told WFLA it is too soon for him to be interviewed about his emergency landing. | ALSO: New York Post.

