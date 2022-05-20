ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Hearing Officer: Lakeland Fire Department Unfairly Retaliated Against Union President

By Barry Friedman
 4 days ago

Lakeland Fire Department administrators unfairly retaliated against the president of an employee union, a hearing examiner...

LkldNow

Dozens Wrote Letters Urging Leniency for Former Commissioner Dunn

Forty-nine people including elected officials and a retired FBI special agent submitted letters in support of former Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn, hoping to convince Judge Donald Jacobsen to be lenient while deciding Dunn’s fate. Dunn, who was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of a fleeing...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Michael Dunn Sentenced to 3 Years in Death of Shoplifter

Former Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for the October 2018 shooting death of Cristóbal Lopez, a suspected shoplifter who died of a gunshot wound in his back just outside the door to Dunn’s Army-Navy Surplus store. State sentencing guidelines called...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

City Will Explore Options to Regulate Short-Term Rentals

The presence of nearly 200 Airbnb, VRBO and other short-term rentals in central Lakeland is “changing the character of our core neighborhoods and contributing to housing scarcity,” the president of the Lake Morton Neighborhood Association told city commissioners. That prompted commissioners on Monday to say they will explore their options to regulate the rentals although they acknowledge that state law severely limits those options.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

City Considers Apartment Complex at South Frontage Road and Pipkin Creek Road

City commissioners vote Monday on a zoning proposal to allow 120 apartments on now-vacant land at the southeast corner of Parkway Frontage Road South and Pipkin Creek Road, The Ledger reports. If approved, the 5.76-acre parcel will be paired with property immediately to the east for a 391-apartment complex. The land is currently zoned for retail, office and commercial use. | Proposed land-use ordinance.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

United Way Awards Celebrate Volunteerism, Philanthropy

A lawyer, a logistics advisor, a tax advisor and a Lakeland couple who raised more than $100,000 for the United Way of Central Florida’s early education programs were honored Thursday during the agency’s annual meeting. An estimated 275 people at Thursday’s ceremony looked on as Kyle Jensen, Bruce...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Neighbor Pulls Woman From Burning Mobile Home

A resident of Heatherwood Village Mobile Home Park on Harden Boulevard was pulled from her burning home by a neighbor Friday morning before firefighters arrived and put out the fire, News Channel 8 reports. The woman, the home’s only resident, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, and the neighbor was treated locally for smoke inhalation. No identities were released. No firefighters were injured. | LFD Facebook post.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

School Superintendent: Challenged Books Will Return to Libraries After Opt-In/Opt-Out Plan Developed

The 16 books that had been challenged as inappropriate for youth should be returned to Polk public school library shelves, schools Superintendent Frederick Heid has determined. But several of the books will not go back to elementary or middle school shelves, based on the recommendations of two committees that reviewed the books. The books will not be re-shelved until the school district develops an opt-in, opt-out system, which is expected to be finalized this summer, Bay News 9 reports. County Citizens Defending Freedom, which called for the books’ removal, has said it will consider taking legal action. | MORE: School district news release | Book-by-book determinations.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Legends Airways’ Pandemic Shift Brings Growth

Lakeland’s Legends Airways shifted its business model to stay aloft during the pandemic and found a formula for growth, Simple Flying reports. Legends switched from carrying charter passengers on Jetstream 31 aircraft to hauling cargo. It subsequently bought six converted Saab 340 airplanes and is considering purchasing 10 Boeing freighters.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Polk Doctors Report Unexpected Late-Season Flu Levels

Polk County doctors and health organizations say they are seeing an unexpected and unseasonal rise in flu and other respiratory viruses, News Channel 8 reports. Polk is one of two Florida counties reporting “moderate flu activity” for the last week in April, and patients are having trouble finding Tamiflu, the station reports. Physicians recommend flu shots for those who have not received one this flu season. | Florida DOH flu summary |
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Lani Kyle Youngblood, 46

Lani Kyle Youngblood, 46, passed away on April 26, 2022. He was born on January 7, 1976 in Lakeland, FL, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. Lani was a loving family man. He is a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. Lani’s greatest joy was spending time with family. Lani also found joy in his job as a heavy equipment operator at B&S Ranch. He considered his co-workers as his family.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Passenger Lands Plane After Pilot Becomes Incapacitated

Darren Harrison of Lakeland was a passenger in a Cessna Grand Caravan flying from the Bahamas to Florida when the pilot became incapacitated. Though Harrison had never had flying lessons, he took over the aircraft’s controls and radioed Air Traffic Control at Palm Beach International Airport, News Channel 8 reports. Harrison was able to land the 38-foot Cessna safety under the guidance of Air Traffic Controller Robert Morgan. “The way he remained calm is why he’s alive today,” Nathan Romero, a flight instructor at Legends Airways in Lakeland, told WFLA. Harrison told Morgan he just wanted to get back to Lakeland to hug his pregnant wife, and he told WFLA it is too soon for him to be interviewed about his emergency landing. | ALSO: New York Post.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Fares Eliminated for Downtown Golf Cart Shuttles

The golf carts that navigate people through downtown will be free to ride starting Friday, The Ledger reports. The service, known as The Squeeze and run by the Citrus Connection, will instead rely on wrap-around advertising on the carts to help fund the program’s estimated annual costs of $382,000. The service currently runs 4-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and will soon expand to Saturdays during the downtown farmers markets, monthly Thursday food truck rallies and other downtown events.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Phyllis Knowlton Hinson, 90

Phyllis Knowlton Hinson of Lakeland, FL passed away on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022. Ms. Hinson was born to Robert and Doris (Rouse) Knowlton on December 24, 1931, in Richmond, PA. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Robert Knowlton; and her son, Larry Hinson. She is survived by her son, Scott Hinder (Maria); daughter, Denise Hinder; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Gerow (Pam), as well as many nieces and nephews.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Filipino Food Company Plans Expansion, Courtesy of Catapult Grant

Two local Asian-focused food businesses, Pinoy Cravings and Omusubee, recently won launch micro grants from Catapult Lakeland. Pinoy Cravings is a Filipino-inspired pop-up food company while Omusubee sells Japanese rice balls. Pinoy Cravings will use the $10,000 it received to purchase a food trailer so it can increase its weekly...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Earle L. Everton, 89

Earle L. Everton, 89, of Lakeland, died on May 12, 2022. He was born on October 14, 1932, in Norfolk, Virginia. Earle was an electrical engineer and worked for the city of Lakeland in the Department of Electric and Water Utilities for many years. He was a member of Resurrection Catholic church in Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

