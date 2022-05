By Anna Maria Basquez EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire officials worked for hours Saturday morning and afternoon along Interstate 70 to get a fire out that started on a full-size semi truck carrying carrots. “A good chunk of the carrots burned. Bugs Bunny will not be happy today,” said Stacee Martin, assistant chief of Evergreen Fire Rescue, one of two fire companies responding to the scene and four agencies. (credit: CSP) “It was a little challenging to get to it just because it was a refrigerated truck so it took a little extra time to access where the fire was.” The fire was on the...

EVERGREEN, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO