Washington County, TN

Records: Man charged with sexually exploiting minor in Washington Co.

By Murry Lee
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several child exploitation charges, according to the Washington County Court Clerk.

Drew Postlewaite is charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the clerk’s office reports. Postlewaite appeared in court Thursday for an arraignment and was assigned a public defender.

Washington County, Tenn. woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft

His bond was set at $50,000. As of Friday afternoon, Postlewaite remains in the Washington County Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing will be held on June 1, court records show.

News Channel 11 has reached out to authorities to determine the exact nature of the investigation that resulted in Postlewaite’s charges.

Downtown Johnson City stabbing leads to arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman accused of stabbing a person during an argument near Downtown Square faces a felony charge. According to Johnson City police (JCPD), officers responded to a breezeway area early Sunday at 12:25 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a person who had a deep […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
911 hang-up call leads to Johnson City man’s arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Johnson City (JCPD) officers responded to a home on Bart Green Drive at 10:30 p.m. Sunday following a hang-up call to dispatch, they heard noises erupting from the backyard. Officers rounded the home to find the suspect, identified as David Reid, on the ground with a woman he had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Man involved in deadly Carter Co. DUI crash to spend 9 years in prison

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Roan Mountain man accepted an Alford plea on Monday in his involvement in a driving-under-the-influence wreck that took the life of 51-year-old Kevin Whitehead. Jerry Stout, who faced vehicular homicide by intoxication for the 2021 incident, will spend nine years in jail without probation and will have his driver’s […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
VSP: 2 killed in I-81 crash in Washington County, Va.

UPDATE: VDOT says the crash scene has been cleared. MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 24. The VSP said two […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Police: JC man beats person with golf club at downtown park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested a man Sunday after officers responded to a panic alarm from the Atlantic Ale House, according to a release from the department (JCPD). When police arrived, they learned that a man, identified as George Standberry, of Johnson City, had hit another man in the abdomen with […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Committee established to oversee Ashe St. Courthouse transfer

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Ashe Street Courthouse, an important piece of the West Walnut Street re-development project, is now one step closer to having a new owner. Washington County owns the property currently, but county commissioners voted Monday night to establish a special committee to transfer ownership to Johnson City. The Ashe Street Courthouse […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
