Records: Man charged with sexually exploiting minor in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several child exploitation charges, according to the Washington County Court Clerk.

Drew Postlewaite is charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the clerk’s office reports. Postlewaite appeared in court Thursday for an arraignment and was assigned a public defender.

His bond was set at $50,000. As of Friday afternoon, Postlewaite remains in the Washington County Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing will be held on June 1, court records show.

News Channel 11 has reached out to authorities to determine the exact nature of the investigation that resulted in Postlewaite’s charges.

