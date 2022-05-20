Minacci narrowly tops McCaffrey in Stockbridge election; recount possible with 7-vote difference

Jan Erik Coldiron, 75 of North Adams, Mass., died on the morning of April 26, 2022, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Jan was born on January 7, 1947, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was educated and lived abroad with his military family in New York, New Hampshire, Colorado, California and England. Jan served in the Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for Clarke-Aiken for many years and then at Crane Paper Company as a machinist, which required him to travel extensively. In retirement, he worked part time at North Adams hospital as a security guard and at the River Street Package store in North Adams.
