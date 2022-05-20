ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minacci narrowly tops McCaffrey in Stockbridge election; recount possible with 7-vote difference

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent chair Roxanne McCaffrey lost the election by seven votes to challenger Jamie Minacci. Preliminary results showed Minacci topping McCaffrey in a 239-232...

