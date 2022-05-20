Minacci narrowly tops McCaffrey in Stockbridge election; recount possible with 7-vote difference

A push is on for Massachusetts to join other states in passing legislation to crack down on so-called “ghost guns.”. Springfield State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, the House Chair of the Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, said he hopes to get consensus in the next two weeks to report out a bill that would regulate the firearms that can be assembled at home from untraceable parts allowing the gun owners to circumvent background checks.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO