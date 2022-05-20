Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

(Des Moines, IA) — A western Iowa legislator cast his final vote in the Iowa House late last (Monday) night and then announced he was leaving for basic training for the U-S Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says members of the group are unpaid volunteers. The 62-year-old Jacobsen says for the past eight months he’s been getting fit and losing weight in order to qualify for basic training. He’s joining about 21-thousand other Americans who are volunteers in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jacobsen says it will give him a new perspective on protecting Iowa’s waterways and flood prevention. Jacobsen is not seeking reelection to the House, but is considering a run for the state senate in 2024. Jacobsen is an attorney and a trust officer in a bank.

