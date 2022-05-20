Movie Under the Stars - Moana - June 13th!

For the second year in a row, Mayor John Noak delivered Romeoville’s State of the Village address at Mistwood Golf Club and things continue to look positive for Romeoville. The Village is on very strong financial footing, as shown by the balanced budget, climbing retail sales (growing by $114 million in the past year), and the assessed value of Romeoville, which is also on the rise ($1.39 billion). All of this prosperity has led to, for the sixth year in a row, the lowering of the rate on the village portion of residents’ property tax bill. Other signs of good growth in the village include more residential housing units being built and more jobs being created (742 jobs created in 2021 alone!)

ROMEOVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO