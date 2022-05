City of Lakewood announcement. Phase 1 (Gravelly Lake Drive and Eastern Washington Boulevard) Detour modifications will occur this week. Washington Blvd. and Gravelly Lake Dr. north of Washington will be paved on Wednesday, May 25. Crews are expected to reopen Washington Blvd for the evening commute on Thursday, May 26. The intersection of Gravelly Lake Dr. and Veterans Dr. will close early Friday, May 27. Commuters traveling through Lake City to I-5 will need to drive around the north end of the lake as they did the last half of last year.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO