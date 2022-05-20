Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 740 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Driscoll to Premont, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Premont, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Riviera, Palito Blanco, La Gloria, Ricardo, Kingsville Naval Air Station and Loyola Beach. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 682 and 708. US Highway 77 between mile markers 682 and 708. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO