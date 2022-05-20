Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says he has COVID-19. Here’s what he is doing next

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on social media Friday morning.

Dyer said he experienced cold-like symptoms Thursday evening.

He took two rapid antigen at-home COVID tests which revealed the positive tests.

“I have cancelled all appointments and events for the next few days,” Dyer wrote. “In the meantime, I intend to telework as there is much to do in advance of budget roll-out.”

Dyer said he has mild symptoms and will follow health protocols.