ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coke County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Runnels by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Irion, Sterling, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Irion; Sterling; Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sterling County in west central Texas Central Tom Green County in west central Texas Eastern Irion County in west central Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Arden, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Arden around 730 PM CDT. San Angelo State Park, O.c. Fisher Reservoir and Tankersley around 745 PM CDT. Lake Nasworthy and Twin Buttes Reservoir around 750 PM CDT. Goodfellow Air Force Base around 755 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 87 Near The Coke-Tom Green County Line and Us-67 Near The Irion- Tom Green County Line. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Brewster, Crane, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Reeves, Terrell, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brewster; Crane; Jeff Davis; Pecos; Reeves; Terrell; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Dust Advisory for Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northwestern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Southern Reeves County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Crane County in western Texas Northern Terrell County in southwestern Texas Southwestern Upton County in western Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a wall of blowing dust and strong winds was located along a line extending from 12 miles south of Barhart to the I- 10/20 split near Kent, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 184 and 327. Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 22. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, Toyah, Sheffield, Balmorhea, Terrell County Gas Plant, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State Park, Saragosa, Iraan, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport, Star Mountain, Bakersfield, Girvin, Verhalen, Sierra Madera, Toyahvale, Firestone Test Track and Iraan Municipal Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kimble, Mason, Menard, San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kimble; Mason; Menard; San Saba FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southeastern parts of of west central Texas, including the following counties, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard and San Saba. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Rainfall of one half to 1.5 inches has fallen across much of the area, and up to an additional half to one inch is expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, San Saba, Mason, Richland Springs, Algerita, Cherokee, Fredonia, Voca, Pontotoc, Katemcy, Camp San Saba, Camp Air, Art, Grit, Hedwigs Hill, Sloan, Streeter, Hilda, Calf Creek and Loyal Valley. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM 1851 crossing Tiger Creek, crossings along FM 1221, FM 1030 crossing Wallace Creek, CR 424 crossing Rough Creek, Katemcy crossing, Spy Rock crossing, Hurley crossing, Old Union crossing San Fernando Creek, Behrens School crossing Comanche Creek and Oak Grove crossing. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mason, McCulloch, San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mason; McCulloch; San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northern Mason County in west central Texas Southern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Camp San Saba, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Voca around 710 PM CDT. Fredonia around 720 PM CDT. Pontotoc around 735 PM CDT. Cherokee around 800 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MASON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Throckmorton County, TX
County
Fisher County, TX
County
Sterling County, TX
City
Nolan, TX
County
Jones County, TX
County
Taylor County, TX
County
Coke County, TX
City
Haskell, TX
County
Shackelford County, TX
County
Runnels County, TX
County
Haskell County, TX
County
Irion County, TX
County
Tom Green County, TX
City
Throckmorton, TX
County
Nolan County, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Texas. Target Area: Crockett; Sutton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crockett and southern Sutton Counties through 800 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles northeast of Juno, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include The Intersection Of Us-277 And Ranch Road 189 and Us- 277 Near The Sutton-Edwards County Line. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 407 and 424. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR GLASSCOCK...EASTERN MIDLAND...NORTHWESTERN REAGAN AND NORTHEASTERN UPTON COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stanton to 12 miles south of Greenwood to 20 miles southeast of Midland to 17 miles southeast of Midland International Air and Space Port to 16 miles southeast of Odessa, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Garden City, Saint Lawrence, Midkiff and Spraberry. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Garza by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. Target Area: Crosby; Garza A strong winds in the wake of thunderstorms will impact portions of western Kent, southwestern Dickens, Garza and southern Crosby Counties through 815 PM CDT At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong to severe winds in the wake of departing thunderstorm across much of Garza County, and extending to southern portions of Crosby County. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Post, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Kalgary, Caprock, Southland and Justiceburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McCulloch by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McCulloch FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southeastern parts of of west central Texas, including the following counties, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard and San Saba. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Rainfall of one half to 1.5 inches has fallen across much of the area, and up to an additional half to one inch is expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, San Saba, Mason, Richland Springs, Algerita, Cherokee, Fredonia, Voca, Pontotoc, Katemcy, Camp San Saba, Camp Air, Art, Grit, Hedwigs Hill, Sloan, Streeter, Hilda, Calf Creek and Loyal Valley. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM 1851 crossing Tiger Creek, crossings along FM 1221, FM 1030 crossing Wallace Creek, CR 424 crossing Rough Creek, Katemcy crossing, Spy Rock crossing, Hurley crossing, Old Union crossing San Fernando Creek, Behrens School crossing Comanche Creek and Oak Grove crossing. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCCULLOCH COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickens, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. Target Area: Dickens; Kent; King; Stonewall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kent, Dickens, King and Stonewall Counties through 815 PM CDT At 717 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dumont to 5 miles east of Jayton to 10 miles northwest of Rotan. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Dickens, Guthrie, Girard, Afton, Clairemont, Grow, Peacock, Dumont, Finney, Old Glory, Mcadoo and Swenson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DICKENS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKENS AND CENTRAL CROSBY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Mills The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mills County in central Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Goldthwaite, or 13 miles northeast of Algerita, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Goldthwaite around 725 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MILLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Crosby, Dickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CROSBY AND NORTHWESTERN DICKENS COUNTIES At 721 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the heavies rain had moved out of the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Crosbyton and Mcadoo. Although rainfall is on the decrease, some flooding will likely continue especially near and south of Crosbyton, Ralls and Lorenzo. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#Big Country
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN AND SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lampasas; Mills The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lampasas County in central Texas Southeastern Mills County in central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles north of Bend, or 13 miles east of San Saba, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lampasas and southeastern Mills Counties, including the following locations... Lometa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy