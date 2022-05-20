ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, CO

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

What to do with fallen tree branches following late-season winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is giving some advice about to do with fallen tree branches in light of late-season winter storm that caused damage across Southern Colorado. First and foremost, if a fallen tree is touching a power line, Springs Utilities is asking the community to not touch the tree or The post What to do with fallen tree branches following late-season winter storm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

May snowstorm delivers big snow totals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our Saturday in May is looking a little more like a day we’d see in January as many are waking up to snow-packed yards. Friday to Saturday’s snowstorm packed a punch to Colorado with many people recording over five inches of snow. We could have had even more snow fall, but because […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fremont County, CO
County
Custer County, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO
Westword

These Are the Colorado Counties Where COVID Is Getting Bad Again

On May 20, Jefferson County Public Health announced that Jeffco had moved from COVID-19 Community Level Low to Community Level Medium after exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days — a metric established by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New COVID-19 hospital admissions were up as well, hitting 6.4 per 100,000 residents.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning
Aspen Daily News

Aspen man dies in Highway 82 crash on Sunday morning

A 39-year-old Aspen man died Sunday morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed on eastbound Highway 82 in Pitkin County, not far from the entrance to Twining Flats Road. In a Sunday evening news release, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Francisco Javier Olivares, of Aspen. The release described the incident as a single-car crash occurring just before 6 a.m. Olivares was the only occupant of the vehicle, a 2008 Mercury Mariner.
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

Both Directions Of I-70 Closed At Vail Pass Due To Crashes & Hazmat Situation

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Several crashes closed a stretch of westbound and eastbound Interstate70 at Vail Pass on Friday night. One crash closed a 10-mile stretch of I-70 from exit 180 East Vail to exit 190 Vail Pass Summit. The Colorado State Patrol says a semi tractor’s saddle tank ruptured and is spilling fuel. Right now, the spill is being contained, and no waterways are affected. Multiple closures on I-70 Vail Pass. Avoid travel if possible. Currently both directions are closed due to multiple crashes and a hazardous material incident. Westbound will be closed at least 2 hours and eastbound has no ETA...
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Bone Chilling Morning On The Way

DENVER(CBS)- Our heavy snow maker is moving away from Colorado and will leave behind a bone-chilling night over the entire state. (credit: CBS) After tying the record high for Denver Saturday morning another cold night is on the way. (credit: CBS) The temperature at DIA for Sunday morning is 30 degrees and we should at least tie that at the airport if not break it. There is a Freeze Warning in place over the Denver metro area from 9pm Saturday night thru 8am Sunday morning. Most temperatures will be around 32 degrees with a few dropping down to near 29 degrees. Hence, the reason for the warning for those areas that will get below 32 degrees. (credit: CBS) This also includes most of northeastern Colorado and areas down into Colorado Springs. There is a Frost Advisory farther east for Wray, Burlington down into Kit Carson where temps will drop to just above freezing. (credit: CBS) Parts of western Colorado also, have Freeze Warnings going on for the Colorado and Yampa River Basins. Temps in those spots may get down to near 26 degrees by Sunday morning. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
worldnewsera.com

While the East bakes, Colorado digs out from a late snowstorm.

As millions of people in the Northeast faced weekend temperatures that may near triple digits, the situation was far different in the Mountain West: the Denver metropolitan area was hit with a wet and heavy late-spring snowfall. Snow in May is not unheard of in Denver. July and August are...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Semi truck stranded on railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Royer St. and East Las Vegas St. is back open to traffic following reports of a stranded semi truck on the railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a high-centered semi truck trapped on the railroad tracks. The The post Semi truck stranded on railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Power line catches tree on fire in Colorado

A video shared to Twitter by Ryan Hannigan shows the moment that a drooping tree branch caught fire in Colorado Springs, after coming in contact with a power line. "Sure glad there’s so much moisture here in #ColoradoSprings right now or this would be a bigger danger. Yes, we have already had CSFD out to look and they’ve notified Utilities," Hannigan said in the tweet.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy