Aiken County, SC

2 students checked out after school bus crash in Aiken County

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 4 days ago

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle...

WRDW-TV

Traffic accidents, vehicle fire cause delays in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement has responded to several accidents reported in Aiken County. Aiken County deputies responded to a car fire near Silver Bluff High School. The fire is at the intersection of Desoto Drive and Williston Road. Dispatchers say the driver of the vehicle was able to...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Cyclist hit by car in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of an accident where a bicyclist has been hit. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday on Powderhouse Road at Pine Log Road. If you can, avoid the area as traffic will be delayed.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Can you help Richmond County deputies find missing man?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Steven Ronald St. Michel, 35, was last seen Monday in the 1700 block of Brown Road. He’s described as having brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown flip flops and driving a two-tone blue, 2009 Ford Focus with Georgia tag WBF404.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two suspects wanted for Waffle House Robbery on Mike Padgett Hwy

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of robbing the Waffle House located on the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Highway. Police say Antwon June and Da’Montez Scott walked into the restaurant, sat down, and ordered drinks, Police say then both men got up, one pointed a gun […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Police searching for missing Lexington man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Justin Shane Whiteside. The 32-year-old was reported missing by his family. He is believed to be driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 and have his Husky with him. WCPD is asking if...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

VIDEO | Domestic dispute leads to police chase in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Thomson man is behind bars after a domestic dispute. The incident happened May 22nd and began on the 3000 block of Parkridge Drive in Grovetown. According to Grovetown Police Department, the suspect Travis Mays, and his estranged wife got into a physical altercation after an evening of drinking. Mays attempted […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

CSRA News: Man Dead After Chase in Aiken County

A man is dead after fleeing Aiken County deputies over the weekend. It began early Saturday morning when a deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle on East Pine Log Road near Trail Wood Drive in Aiken. Authorities say Arthur Page accelerated and a pursuit continued for several miles onto eastbound I-20 where Page reportedly lost control of the bike. Deputies say shots were fired during a confrontation and Page was pronounced dead at the scene.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County deputies warn of callers impersonating officers

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the community about another phone scam circulating around the county. The sheriff’s office says the scam goes like this: A caller identifies themselves as a deputy of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The caller may spoof the Sheriff’s Office phone number and use the name of an actual deputy from our website. The caller alleges that there is a warrant for your arrest, but if you secure funds in the form of a cashier’s check, Money Pac gift card, or Green Dot debit card, you can avoid being arrested.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office: Victim in officer-involved shooting did not have a firearm

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The man shot and killed by an Aiken County deputy early Saturday morning was did not have a firearm, according to the sheriff's office. According to the sheriff's office, Arthur C. Page, II of Aiken led deputies on a motorcycle chase from Graniteville through Aiken and out toward New Ellenton. At the end the chase, Page slowed his bike and lost control off the shoulder of the road. He reportedly attempted to run away and fell. Reports say deputies believe he was armed with a weapon.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Four Teens Killed In Two Weekend Shootings In Newberry

(Newberry, SC) - Four people are dead after two shooting incidents in Newberry. A 16-year-old was killed Saturday night. Then, Sunday afternoon, three other teens were killed in a shooting. Police say it is unclear if the shootings are directly related, but all of the victims knew each other. Newberry...
NEWBERRY, SC
WJBF

ACSO searching for several Domestic Violence suspects

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate several domestic violence suspects. If you recognize any of the men in these pictures or know anything about the alleged crimes committed, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Officials investigate bomb threats at Williston-Elko High

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students and staff were evacuated from Williston-Elko High School after reports of a bomb threat Monday and Tuesday mornings. Williston School District 29 informed families of the threat on Facebook around 9 a.m. of the first threat Monday morning. All students and staff were accounted for after the evacuation.
WILLISTON, SC
wach.com

Teenager identified by Coroner in Richland County fatal shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The teenager who was fatally shot on May 21 at Saddletrail Road has been identified by Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford. Coroner Rutherford said 17-year-old Bertrand T. Ganaway III was the victim. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford states.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

