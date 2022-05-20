2 students checked out after school bus crash in Aiken County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the community about another phone scam circulating around the county. The sheriff’s office says the scam goes like this: A caller identifies themselves as a deputy of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The caller may spoof the Sheriff’s Office phone number and use the name of an actual deputy from our website. The caller alleges that there is a warrant for your arrest, but if you secure funds in the form of a cashier’s check, Money Pac gift card, or Green Dot debit card, you can avoid being arrested.

