On May 9, a Windward Hills Drive resident came to the police station regarding fraud. The woman told an officer that on May 3, she received a call from someone claiming to be a FirstEnergy employee. The unknown man said the resident hadn’t paid her energy bill since January 2022. He said someone was headed out to the home to shut off her service until the $396 debt was paid.

BRECKSVILLE, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO