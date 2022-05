Driver with defective headlight was suspended, had warrants for arrest. Clay Township police conducted a traffic stop in the 8700 block of Dixie Highway on May 9 for a vehicle equipment violation of a defective headlight, according to a police report. Officers made contact with the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver said the headlight works on occasion, and she was aware of the problem. She provided the officer with her information, and during the course of the traffic stop, officers learned the driver was not only suspended, but had warrants for her arrest out of surrounding areas. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Clay Township Police Department for processing. The vehicle was towed from the location and impounded.

CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO