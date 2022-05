Coshocton Annual Parade and Services will be held on Monday, May 30: The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main and Eighth streets. The services will be held on the court square immediately following the parade. The program will include the featured speaker, Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home General Manager, Funeral Director and Embalmer Jessica Paisley; Guest Speaker, President of our local Blue Star Moms of Coshocton County Sharon Burns; River View High School Sophomore Voice of Democracy Winner Piper Andrews; and Roscoe United Methodist Church Pastor Bob Mitchell will give the invocation and benediction. There will be a tribute to our fallen comrades, who have passed away since Memorial Day 2021, which the Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard members performed Military Funeral Services. Coshocton High School Band will provide the National Anthem and two “Taps” players.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO