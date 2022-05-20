Suspect in Wednesday's Brutal Murder in Jasper TX Officially Charged

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information on a burglary of a habitation in the Lakeside Village Estates subdivision south of Livingston. Video captured what law enforcement describes as “a skinny male,” who approached the home and kicked the door open on an occupied home on May 5, around 12:47 a.m. The actor took items including a purse, medication, and hearing aids. At the time he was wearing clothing with a unique pattern, a dark sock on one foot and was barefoot on the other. Those with information on this case that may help are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 app, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where tipsters remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

