ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Suspect in Wednesday's Brutal Murder in Jasper TX Officially Charged

westcentralsbest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKJAS in Jasper, TX, reports that the man accused of killing his own grandmother has now been officially charged with murder. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday, May 20, 2022, that 37-year-old Onterrio Brooks has been charged...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 3

Related
westcentralsbest.com

SPSO Makes An Arrest in a March 20 Theft at Toledo Town & Tackle

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office have been investigating a theft at Toledo Town and Tackle that occurred on Sunday, March 20, 2022. The male suspect took two Lew's baitcast fishing reels, using what appears to be pliers or cutters to remove reels from the rods. The suspect replaced the rods on the shelf and put the reels into his waistband. The value of the two fishing combos is over $450.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

Driver crashes into south Beaumont market

BEAUMONT — A driver has crashed into a market and the vehicle rolled into the store before coming to a stop. The driver crashed into the Cash Saver store in the 600 block of West Lavaca at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Ofc. Haley Morrow, the driver, a...
BEAUMONT, TX
westcentralsbest.com

RPSO Investigates Fatal Attack on Inmate at Rapides Parish Detention Center

On Thursday, May 19, 2022 and approximately 8:50 pm, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies at DC-1 responded to a holding cell after being alerted to one inmate attacking another inmate. Upon entry into the cell, deputies located the victim, Andrew Steven Myles, 23 of Alexandria, unconscious and breathing, suffering from life threatening injuries due to an attack by another inmate in the holding cell. SO Medical Staff immediately responded to render medical aid. Myles was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, TX
County
Jasper County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Jasper, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, TX
Jasper County, TX
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Three arrested following gunfire on Common Street early Sunday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people were arrested after five vehicles were damaged from gunfire on Common Street early Sunday morning, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies working an off-duty security detail at Cowboys heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot around 2 a.m., according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur Police investigating shooting at Louis Manor Apartments

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at Louis Manor Apartments that left a woman critically injured. The victim was shot shortly before noon. Police, Fire and EMS responded. They found the victim on the grass outside of a building, near a parking area. First responders...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

Calls To Services (May 16, 2022, to May 22, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 72 calls. Jail Population: We currently have 17 inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 10 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were 2 individuals booked into the...
NEWTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Road#Violent Crime#Browndell Community
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Jesse Harmon dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sulphur (Sulphur, LA)

18-year-old Jesse Harmon dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sulphur (Sulphur, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Jesse Harmon as the female who lost her life following a traffic collision on Saturday in Sulphur. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Cypress Street and Willow Avenue at about 2 p.m. [...]
SULPHUR, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur man accused of killing BPD officer withdraws guilty plea

BEAUMONT — Luis Torres, accused of killing Beaumont police officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell, withdrew his guilty plea Monday morning during a sentencing hearing in Judge Stevens courtroom. Judge Stevens set a trial date set for July 18. In April, Torres pled guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter for the August 9, 2020...
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
East Texas News

PCSO Suspect wanted for robbing grandmother

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information on a burglary of a habitation in the Lakeside Village Estates subdivision south of Livingston. Video captured what law enforcement describes as “a skinny male,” who approached the home and kicked the door open on an occupied home on May 5, around 12:47 a.m. The actor took items including a purse, medication, and hearing aids. At the time he was wearing clothing with a unique pattern, a dark sock on one foot and was barefoot on the other. Those with information on this case that may help are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 app, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where tipsters remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
POLK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Almost 100 roosters seized from Cherokee County cockfighting ring

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Nearly 100 rosters were seized from a Cherokee County cockfighting ring on Saturday night. Deputies responded to reports of suspicious activity on CR 2638 and upon arrival officials reportedly located evidence indicating that a cockfighting derby had taken place and approximately 50 people were identified. According to officials 2 trucks, […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Sulphur, LA, Man Arrested for Fishing Gear Thefts at Toledo Bend

Sometime after midnight, Saturday, May 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputies caught Joseph Harrison Mott II, 52, of Sulphur, LA, attempting to take items from a boat at Bridge Bay Resort near the Pendleton Bridge on Toledo Bend Lake. Deputies discovered various rod & reels, tackle, and other fishing equipment in Mott's vehicle.
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy