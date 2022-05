BATON ROUGE - State troopers in Baton Rouge captured a teen "person of interest" in a New Orleans carjacking and homicide after a car chase Tuesday. The Jeep Liberty reported to have been taken in the carjacking was spotted around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. Troopers tried to stop the Jeep, but the driver sped away, causing four separate wrecks on Siegen Lane before crashing into a trooper's police unit.

