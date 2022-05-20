Miss USA visits Springfield elementary school

Miss USA Visits Lincoln Elementary School to Speak with Students (Courtesy of Springfield City School District)

SPRINGFIELD — Miss USA 2021 and Springfield native Elle Smith made a visit to a local elementary school Friday.

Smith spoke to Lincoln Elementary students about education, her life and her journey to becoming Miss USA.

Students could also ask Smith questions and take pictures with her.

“Elle is a real-world example of someone who came from the same community that our students did and, because of her hard work and dedication, found incredible success on a national stage. We are grateful to have such a positive role model for our kids to look up to,” Springfield City School District communications specialist Jenna Leinasars said in a release.

Smith attended Snowhill Elementary School and Roosevelt Middle School in the district and graduated from Shawnee High School.

