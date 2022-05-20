ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Matt Fitzpatrick in contention at Southern Hills despite being no fan of course

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZKPB_0flBYtHJ00
Sport

Matt Fitzpatrick took one look at Southern Hills and declared the US PGA Championship venue was “not really my cup of tea”.

Four days and two competitive rounds later, the world number 17 might have to change his tune after playing his way into contention for a first major title in Tulsa.

Fitzpatrick overcame a swirling wind to add a second round of 69 to his opening 68 and lie just three shots off the clubhouse lead held by 2017 champion Justin Thomas.

Asked what he thought of Southern Hills when he arrived on Monday, Fitzpatrick said: “My dad called me and he was asking how is the course looking and, no offence to the PGA here, but I was like, it’s a typical PGA, it’s long and tough and just not really my cup of tea.

“(But) this year I’ve got a lot longer and it showed a lot the first two days with the clubs that I’ve been hitting into holes. Hopefully it’s a sign things are changing a little bit for me and (will) open a few more doors on other golf courses.”

A tie for seventh in the 2016 Masters is Fitzpatrick’s only top 10 in 27 previous majors and the 27-year-old admitted he gave himself no chance of contending at a number of courses used for the game’s four biggest tournaments.

But he is relishing next month’s US Open at Brookline, the Boston course where he won the US Amateur title in 2013.

“I’ll be honest, I think probably 2016, 2017, 2018, maybe my world ranking was probably better than where my game was,” he added.

“I think probably that’s why I never really kind of challenged, hovering around the top 50.

“I think the last three years I feel like I’ve been closer. I feel like this is the best I’ve played ever in my career this year so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfmbi_0flBYtHJ00
Matt Fitzpatrick hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the second round of the US PGA Championship (Matt York/AP) (AP)

“I play well at places that suit me or I enjoy playing, and I think some of the places that we go don’t necessarily do that for me. That’s just the way it is.

“I look back at Harding Park (2020 US PGA) and there was no way in hell I ever had a chance there. I’m hoping in four weeks’ time that I’m going to have every chance and everyone else is going to be terrible. We’ll see.

“Certainly in the last few years I feel like I’m getting closer to not necessarily challenging for a major, but at least putting myself in contention a little bit more often.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Justin Thomas pays tribute to caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay after his US PGA victory

Justin Thomas praised the role of Jim Mackay in his US PGA triumph as the caddie’s absent former employer continued to loom large at Southern Hills. Thomas defeated fellow American Will Zalatoris by a shot in a three-hole aggregate play-off after the pair tied on five under par and capitalised on a late implosion by Chile’s Mito Pereira, who double-bogeyed the 72nd hole.
GOLF
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf Course#Pga
newschain

Government ‘will unveil new plan to help cost-of-living crisis on Thursday’

A new Government plan to help people during the cost-of-living crisis is reportedly due to be unveiled the day after Sue Gray’s report is published. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is widely reported to be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to “sign off” on their “multibillion-pound” plan, with Thursday being the suggested date for an announcement.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

School closes after boy loses finger ‘fleeing bullies’

A school has closed “on health and safety grounds” after an 11-year-old boy lost his finger “fleeing bullies”. Raheem Bailey was allegedly beaten by a group of children at school on Tuesday and broke his finger while climbing a fence to escape his tormentors, his mother said. It later had to be amputated.
EDUCATION
newschain

Trump ‘hostility’ hampered release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, says Hammond

Efforts to secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from detention in Iran were complicated by the “hostility” of Donald Trump’s administration, former foreign secretary Philip Hammond said. Giving evidence to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Lord Hammond said the arrival in the White House of President Joe...
POTUS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy