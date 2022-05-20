ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Bennington Riverwalk redevelopment to be unveiled

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwHAn_0flBXimL00

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – The town has been awarded $200,000 in grant funds from the Vermont Downtown Development Board’s Transportation Fund to get started on a new project surrounding the Bennington riverwalk. The grant money will help kickstart the Walloomsac Redevelopment Project.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The project comes following the death of Emily Hamann, who was murdered on the walkway in January of 2021. That case brought more attention to the riverwalk, and led to collaboration between the Bennington Interfaith Council, Bennington Police Department, VFW Post 1332, the Bank of Bennington, Bennington Housing Authority, and Hamann’s family, among many others.

The result of that collaboration is a plan to improve the Riverwalk Pathway. A presentation on the $200K plan is set for May 21, following a walk starting at 10 a.m. at the People’s Park on Depot Street. The walk will end with an unveiling of plans at VFW Post 1332 at 137 North St.

Waterford Canal Festival kicks off event season

The plan would connect the Riverwalk Pathway to the new rail-to-trail route set to be created starting at River Street, The riverwalk would be widened, and receive new signage and lighting. The plan was created by the Better Bennington Downtown Design Committee.

“(Better Bennington) was evaluating the environment of the Riverwalk, its strengths and deficiencies, with vision toward an important community place with enhanced natural and infrastructure elements, needed repairs, quiet and active space, a showcase for the visual and performing arts, and a recreation asset connecting the rail-trail to the north, and extension east and south along a pathway envisioned into Massachusetts,” a Facebook post announcing the presentation said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
Hot 99.1

Abandoned for 8 Years What Will Hoffman’s Playland Property Become?

If you grew up in the Capital Region, chances are you visited Hoffman's Playland in Loudonville as a kid. When it closed back in 2014, it left a void for a lot of kids and adults in the area. Even though it relocated to Huck Finn's in Albany, the land where it once stood was abandoned. Now it looks like something may finally occupy that space.
Q 105.7

Two Big Giant Holes Sit in Downtown Albany! Why are they Here?

Have you seen those two big, giant holes that sit near the Egg at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany? Ever wondered what they do and why they're here?. Okay, some of you know what they are, and that's fine. Before we reveal the real answer, let's take a second and go over the "wrong answers only" version of this quiz based on what some Upstate New York residents seem to think.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Bennington, VT
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Licensing Board OKs Liquor Licenses for Two New Eateries

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two new restaurants are on the horizon for the city. The Licensing Board on Monday approved the transfer of a seven-day all-alcohol license from Portsmitt's Lakeway Restaurant to Old Man Jeff's, which will be run by Jeffrey Yeager, the former assistant vice president of planning and reporting at Guardian Life Insurance Co.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Urban Construction#Vfw Post 1332#The Bank Of Bennington
NEWS10 ABC

Construction underway for new park in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — By this fall, Clifton Park residents will soon have a new recreational area to discover and enjoy. For several years, the Clifton Park town officials have been planning to redevelop Town Center Park, and construction is underway this week for the new 37-acre site located in the Town Center, Exit […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls LGBTQ+ group seeking the next generation

On Friday evening, vegan deli and bakery Birch Bark Eatery will host the newest iteration of a longtime LGBTQ+ alliance with members from Glens Falls, Lake George, and into Saratoga and Washington counties. It's a new chapter for The Bridge - or, as it has now rebranded, Lower Adirondack PRIDE.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County COVID update for May 21-23

On Monday, Warren County Health Services posted a COVID-19 case update spanning the weekend as well as Monday. The county reported 182 new coronavirus cases, including 72 on Saturday, 54 on Sunday, and 56 on Monday. 65 of those results were reported from at-home test kits.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fulton County Courthouse prepares to mark 250 years

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Courthouse is one of Johnstown’s landmark attractions. As it prepares to mark a major milestone this year, NEWS10 is taking a look back at its rich history. This year the Fulton County Courthouse in Johnstown will mark its 250th anniversary. It’s the oldest existing courthouse in the state of […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy