VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The trial for a man who police say confessed to killing a Virginia Beach mother began on Monday. Prosecutors in the case of Lamont Johnson are calling this trial “unconventional,” since detectives never found Bellamy Gamboa’s body following her disappearance. The prosecution said this leaves a gap in evidence they can use in their arguments of the case.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO