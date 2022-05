BATON ROUGE - As the nationwide formula shortage continues, hospitals are feeling the heat as more pressure is being put on their donated supply of breast milk. "As we all know, we're having a national formula shortage so that does increase the drive. The more milk we get donated, the more we can get to New Orleans," Jessica Evins, Quality Coordinator of Women's Services at Ochsner Baton Rouge, said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO