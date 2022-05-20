ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Reports: Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts finalists for Lakers job

Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts are among the finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported Friday.

The Athletic added Golden State Warriors assistant and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson to the list of candidates moving on to in-person interviews in Los Angeles.

The Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel last month after finishing 33-49 and missing the playoffs.

Candidate List Narrowing

Ham, 48, just completed his fourth season on coach Mike Budenholzer‘s staff in Milwaukee. He previously was an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2011-13 under coach Mike Brown. He was an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-18, also under Budenholzer.

Stotts, 64, compiled a 402-318 record in nine seasons with the Trail Blazers from 2012-21, reaching the playoffs in each of his last eight seasons. Including earlier coaching stops with the Hawks (2002-04) and Bucks (2005-07), Stotts’ overall record as an NBA head coach is 517-486.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dofqQ_0flBWffR00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Atkinson, 54, is in his first season on Warriors coach Steve Kerr‘s staff. He was an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020-21 after compiling a 118-190 record during three-plus seasons (2016-20) as coach of the Nets. Brooklyn made the playoffs in 2018-19 and lost in the first round.

Other names previously linked to the Lakers’ job search included Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and former Warriors coach Mark Jackson.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

