Gallia County, OH

Gallia Commissioners discuss sewer project, issue proclamations, resolutions

 4 days ago
Representatives from the Area Agency on Aging District 7 and the Gallia County Senior Center met with Gallia County Commissioners for a proclamation signing in celebration of Older Americans Month in May. In 2021, the AAA7 served 507 individuals in Gallia County. Gallia Senior Center | Courtesy

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners met Thursday, May 5. The meeting was called to order by President Harold G. Montgomery. Vice President M. Eugene Greene and Commissioner Q. Jay Stapleton were also in attendance.

The board also issued a proclamation for Older Americans Month with the theme of “Age My Way.”

A resolution was approved by commissioners for National Day of Prayer on May 5.

After approval of the minutes, the commissioners reviewed the canine shelter weekly report. Two adoptions were reported; no deaths at the shelter or in foster care; currently 24 in the shelter; five in foster care; five brought into the shelter; xix out to rescue, none reclaimed.

County Administrator Melissa Clark gave the following financial report: The April 2022 financial reports for comparison with the April 2021 financial reports were presented. The following was noted during the review: Jan. 1, 2021 beginning cash balance was $2 ,676,785.01, Jan. 1, 2022, beginning cash balance was $2,708 ,800.25, with a difference of $32,015.24; April 30, 2021 ending cash balance was $2,172,504.84, April 30, 2022, ending cash balance was $740,400.53, with a difference of $1,432,104.31.

Clark reported she submitted the ARPA SLFRF Project and Expenditure Annual Report, meeting the April 30 deadline.

Clark presented a recommendation accepting the bid from Fuller Ford on a new 2022 Ford F-350 Truck with Utility Bed and Crane in the amount of $89,700. Clark noted the bid specs were reviewed and recommended by Sewer Superintendent Tommy Dillon. Dillon stated the specs have been met by this vendor and feels that this is the best bid available. A motion to award the bid as recommended with intent to use American Recovery Funds (ARPA) funds for the purchase was approved.

Grants Administrator Karen Sprague advised the commission of receipt of fully executed grant agreements from ODOD for two grants and the 2021 Ohio Builds Grant.

Sprague also noted receipt release of funds from ODOD-OCD for two grants dated March 16 for the Tara Estates Sewer Rehabilitation Project and therefore the project can be awarded at this time. She noted one bid was submitted for the Tara Estates Sewer Rehabilitation Project and it has been reviewed by DLZ Project Engineer Gary Silcott, noting this bid is below the architect‘s estimate of $1,202,875. Silcott provided a letter and bid tabulation recommending award to Southern Ohio Trenching & Excavating, Inc. for the bid amount of $1,036,412.50 as follows: Based on the review of the bid and verifying the low bidder ‘s ability to complete the work for the amount bid and within the allotted time, it is recommended that the County Commissioners tentatively award the contract to Southern Ohio Trenching & Excavating, Inc. contingent upon all project funding being finalized and released.

Sprague noted that all project funding has been awarded and released of funds received from ODOD, therefore a tentative award is not necessary. She further noted both the excluded parties search on www.sam.gov and the Ohio Auditor of State website Certified Search for Unresolved Findings for Recovery reflect nothing for Southern Ohio Trenching & Excavating, Inc., and therefore recommends the project be awarded to Southern Ohio Trenching & Excavating, Inc. in the amount of $1,036,412.50 contingent upon approval of funding agencies of the project. A motion to award the contract as recommended and sign the following resolution was approved.

Auditor Robbie Jacks gave an update on the real-estate settlement to the commissioners and county administrator. No action taken.

Department of Jobs and Family Services (DJFS) Director Dana Glassburn and Gallia-Vinton Education Service Center (ESC) Denise Shockley presented the commissioners with a subgrant agreement between the two agencies. The complete agreement is on file in the Commissioner’s office and Gallia County DJFS office. A motion was made and approved to sign the agreement.

Glassburn and Shockley presented the commissioners with an additional subgrant agreement.

Commissioners entered into executive session with JFS Director Dana Glassburn and Business Administrator Kathy Campbell to consider the employment of public employees. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

The county engineer noted the 2022 Patriot Road Slip Repair project is being funded with 75% federal and 25% state and the total project cost estimate is $348,838. The project is in Walnut and Perry Townships. Montgomery opened the following bids for the County Engineer Project: Company Total Bid: Alan Stone Co., Inc. $411,520, D.G .M., Inc. $391,630. The bids were turned over to the county engineer for review and recommendation.

Sheriff Champlin and Sheriff Administrator Casto presented the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, Inc. (F.O.P.) agreement for approval. The approved agreement is effective June 1 through May 31, 2025.

A motion was approved to commit $75 ,000 of ARPA funds contingent upon a legal opinion from Bricker & Eckle, if not $25,000 from the general fund for possible local match for the grant Ohio Department of Transportation-Office of Transit CY/2023 – Rural Transit.

The commissioners and Clark met with Granger and DLZ for the Jail OAC meeting in the Granger field office conference room, 537 2nd Ave.

The commissioners were in receipt of an agreement for approval from the sewer department. The agreement is between a residence on Liberty Avenue, which is now vacant with no utilities connected on this parcel, and that the sewer tap has not been, nor will it be, used in any way. The Gallia County Commissioners agreed to waive the $33.50 monthly operational charge, until the property is again occupied as a residence or sold to another person or entity and approved the agreement.

The commissioners joined in a phone conference with Bricker & Eckler for legal advice. The commissioners agreed further discussion is needed. No action was taken.

Commissioners Montgomery and Greene left the office to perform the required road viewing of an alley in the Village of Porter, Springfield Twp., as required by the Ohio Revised Code when petitioned to vacate.

Commissioner Stapleton joined Sheriff Champlin and DJFS Director Glassburn for an APS meeting in the Sheriff’s office.

Editor’s note: The Commissioners also approved a proclamation for the Gallipolis Rail Freight Museum. The proclamation will be included with an article on the Museum’s opening day.

Information provided by approved meeting minutes.

