WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old was shot while walking on Millerwood Drive in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon, according to police reports. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call about a shooting around 1:50 p.m. After an investigation, police said James Bowman was walking on the street before an unknown vehicle pulled up behind him. Bowman said he heard gunshots before realizing he was hit by a bullet.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO