Helen Flanagan exudes elegance in a white lace tea dress as she attends Dorothy Perkins fashion launch at London's Dorchester Penthouse

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Helen Flanagan exuded elegance on Friday as she joined stars to celebrate the launch of singer Kimberley Walsh's new Dorothy Perkins clothing range.

The 31-year-old looked ravishing in a white lace tea dress as she hit the red carpet at the swanky Dorchester Penthouse in London.

The stunning outfit contained a plunging neckline and chic puff sleeves, decorated with a sweet lace overlay.

Gorgeous: Helen Flanagan, 31,  exuded elegance on Friday as she joined stars to celebrate the launch of singer Kimberley Walsh's new Dorothy Perkins clothing range in London

The Coronation Street actress accessorised the look with a pair of gold sling back heels and a powder blue satchel bag.

Opting for a glamorous palette of make-up for the evening, Helen sported a bronzed complexion along with a glossy nude lip.

Letting her luscious locks fall in a straight style, the blonde-beauty added a little extra glamour with statement making diamond earrings.

Stunner: Letting her luscious locks fall in a straight style, the blonde-beauty added extra glamour to the look with statement making diamond earrings
Chic: Opting for a glamorous palette of make-up for the evening, Helen sported a bronzed complexion along with a glossy nude lip

The former soap star also wore a large gold watch which drew attention to a striking Marilyn Monroe tattoo on her forearm.

Later Helen posed with the woman of the hour; former Girl's Aloud singer Kimberley, 40, who turned heads in one of her own designs.

The pop star looked stunning in a retro inspired floral dress, which was emblazoned with a gorgeous rose print.

Pals: Later Helen (left) posed with the woman of the hour; former Girl's Aloud singer Kimberley (right) who turned heads in one of her own designs
Fashion designer: The pop star looked stunning in a retro inspired floral dress, which was emblazoned with a gorgeous rose print
Star studded: Kimberley (left) was joined by pals at the star studded event to celebrate her new Styled By Kimberly Walsh range at Dorothy Perkins 
Trim: Also appearing on the red carpet was former love Island star Joanna Chimonide, 22, who flashed her toned midriff for the cameras (pictured) 

With a stylish sweet heart neck and frill detail, the Shrek The Musical actress completed the ensemble with pointed nude heels decorated with a silver buckle.

Kimberley was supported at the soiree by sisters Sally and Amy, the latter playing Tracey Metcalfe in ITV's Emmerdale.

Amy who recently gave birth to daughter Bonnie with partner and Easterners actor Toby-Alexander Smith, wore a vibrant multicoloured dress with a fun flower print.

Also appearing on the red carpet was former love Island star Joanna Chimonide, 22, who flashed her toned midriff for the cameras.

Family support: Kimberley (centre) was supported by sisters Sally (right) and Amy (left) who plays plays Tracey Metcalfe in ITV's Emmerdale.
Strike a pose: Joanna (right) opted for a white suit with black piping, which she layered over a cropped black polar neck sweater (pictured with Helen Flanagan) 
Safari chic: Liberty X singer Kelli Young, 38, cut a stylish figure in a khaki jumpsuit which adding a pop of colour with a cherry red lip
An evening out: Joanna Chimonide (left) Helen Flanagan (centre) actress Molly Ward (right) all attended to support pal Kimberley's latest venture

The blonde beauty opted for a white suit with black piping, which she layered over a cropped black polar neck sweater.

Also attending was Liberty X singer Kelli Young, 38, who cut a stylish figure in a khaki jumpsuit, adding a pop of colour with a cherry red lip.

While Television host Lilah Parsons, 34, chose a chic black dress for the evening with a plunging neckline and knotted detail at the bust.

Accessorising the look with blush pink accessorises the Jeremy Vine co-host posed up a storm before joining fellow stars inside the venue.

All black: Television host Lilah Parsons, 34, chose a chic black dress for the event with a plunging neckline and knotted detail at the bust
Supporting a pal: Accessorising the look with blush pink accessorises the Jeremy Vine co-host (right)  posed up a storm before joining fellow stars inside the venue

