Coahoma County, MS

Wind Advisory issued for Coahoma, DeSoto, Tunica by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving,...

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hardin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Tishomingo and Hardin Counties through 745 PM CDT At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pineflat, or near J P Coleman State Park, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Savannah, J P Coleman State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, Burnsville, Pickwick Dam, Pineflat, Olive Hill, Morris Chapel, Crump, Saltillo, Doskie, Right, Hamburg, Phillips, Bruton Branch, Walkertown, Olivehill, Cerro Gordo, Red Sulphur Springs and Bacon Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Prairie THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PRAIRIE AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
Tornado Warning issued for Prairie, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Prairie; White The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Prairie County in central Arkansas Southeastern White County in central Arkansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Barrettsville, or 7 miles southwest of Des Arc, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Des Arc... Griffithville Hayley... Jasmine Childers... Walker TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR

