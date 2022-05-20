ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: May 16-20

By Angela Woolsey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend is almost here. Before you crank up the air-conditioning, or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com...

Morning Notes

Kingstowne Man Indicted for Real Estate Loan Scheme — Calling it one of the largest embezzlement cases in Fairfax County history, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced yesterday (Monday) that Carlos Camacho has been charged with 15 counts of embezzlement and four counts of forgery. Camacho allegedly used loans to divert more than $2 million from his employer for personal expenses. [DCist]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Buoyed by community effort, man rescued at Reston’s North Shore pool

A man was rescued from North Shore pool in Reston Sunday afternoon (May 22) after a team effort. According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, an older mam was swimming laps at the pool when he had a medical emergency. A team of lifeguards and bystanders swiftly intervened...
RESTON, VA
Location, name changes proposed for North Point polling precincts

Two precincts in Reston could be in for some big changes in the next general election. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is considering a motion tomorrow (Tuesday) to relocate and rename North Point #1 and North Point #2 precincts. The change comes after St. Thomas à Becket Catholic Church,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Montgomery Co. executive candidates debate reopening White’s Ferry

Five candidates for Montgomery County executive squared off in a debate in Poolesville, Maryland, Sunday night touching on issues impacting the western part of the county, known as the “upcounty.”. The first topic of discussion was how to reopen White’s Ferry. A disagreement between owners shuttered the ferry in...
POOLESVILLE, MD
Fairfax County, VA
Government
McLean Community Center reports strong turnout for 2022 board election

The McLean Community Center saw a noticeable uptick in participation for its latest governing board election. A total of 2,504 ballots were cast to determine three new adult board members and two teen members, MCC reported in its preliminary results. That is roughly four times the 606 voters who turned out for last year’s election.
MCLEAN, VA
George Washington’s Mount Vernon undergoes restoration

A historic landmark in Fairfax County is getting presidential treatment, though it will require visitors and tourists to walk under scaffolding for a while. The first U.S. president’s Mount Vernon plantation is undergoing a restoration on the eastern side of the mansion. Exterior work to preserve the home began...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Two Alexandria schools switch to remote learning due to ongoing power outages

Two Alexandria City Public Schools have switched to virtual classes due to widespread power outages around the city after a storm Sunday night. Alexandria City High School’s King Street campus (ACHS) and Charles Barrett Elementary School have both switched to asynchronous virtual learning, meaning classes are being switched to online rather than in-person.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Neighborhood Expert: End of Year Party Ideas

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. Doesn’t the end of the school year just fly by? Between sports, concerts, recitals,...
VIENNA, VA
Rainstorm with hail passes through Fairfax County

Updated at 7:25 p.m. — A Flood Warning has now been issued for Fairfax County, with an additional half to 1.5 inches of rain possible until 1:15 a.m. Monday. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been extended to 8 p.m. Earlier: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Thousands in Virginia still without power

Thousands of Virginians remain without power Monday morning after a storm thundered its way through the area Sunday evening. As of 1:30 p.m., more than 3,000 are without power in Alexandria City; more than 1,000 don’t have electricity in Fairfax; more than 1,000 are without power in Arlington. Listen...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Power outages still scattered across Fairfax County after Sunday storm

More than 2,000 people in Fairfax County are without electricity after bursts of rain and hail swept through the D.C. area last night (Sunday). Dominion Energy has reported outages affecting 2,636 customers, as of 9:50 a.m., according to PowerOutage.US. According to the utility company’s outage map, the damage is widespread...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Attempt to Remove 2 Loudoun School Board Members Fails

An attempt to remove two members of Loudoun County Public Schools’ board has failed. A judge threw out recall petitions on Monday that a conservative political group brought against board members Atoosa Reaser and Brenda Sheridan. The group Fight for Schools had claimed the board members were negligent of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Republicans nominate Arlington resident as 8th Congressional District candidate

Local Republicans nominated Arlington resident Karina Lipsman on Saturday to seek the U.S. House seat currently held by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). Early voting is underway for the primary to determine whether Lipsman faces Beyer or his primary challenger, Victoria Virasingh, in the November general election. The 8th District encompasses Arlington, Alexandria, the City of Falls Church and parts of Fairfax County.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Ahead of 2023 opening, Wegmans begins hiring for Reston location

The long-anticipated opening of Wegmans in Reston is nearing, as the grocer begins hiring for the 85,000-square-foot business. Wegmans is set to open in early 2023 at the new Halley Rise development, a $1.4 million mixed-use neighborhood located at the intersection of Reston Parkway and Sunrise Valley Drive. The company...
RESTON, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arlington; City of Alexandria; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; King George; Loudoun; Orange; Prince William; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Howard County in central Maryland Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Stafford County in northern Virginia Eastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Eastern Orange County in central Virginia The City of Fredericksburg in central Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southeastern Culpeper County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Prince William County in northern Virginia The City of Manassas in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia Arlington County in northern Virginia Northern Spotsylvania County in central Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 703 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Damascus to 13 miles north of Mineral, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Measured gust to 58 mph at Dulles Airport. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Stafford, Columbia, Germantown, Centreville, Dale City, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Reston, Leesburg, Annandale, Olney, Springfield, College Park, Fredericksburg, South Riding, Fort Washington and Herndon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Arlandria and Rosemont hit by power outages after severe thunderstorm

Updated at 11:15 p.m. It took nearly five hours for the power to turn back on for thousands of Alexandria residents on a steamy Sunday night (May 22). Alexandria got hit by a severe thunderstorm at around 6 p.m. At 8:36 p.m., Dominion Energy tweeted that there were more than 25,000 homes still without power in Northern Virginia.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

