ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell looks to destroy 'small group' of isolationists encouraged by Trump

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RiEjC_0flBUfjr00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) r eturned from last weekend's trip to Ukraine motivated to squash what he called a "pretty small group" of isolationist lawmakers who are "somewhat encouraged by the former president."

In a Thursday interview, he revealed a conversation he had with President Joe Biden ahead of the trip, wherein McConnell shared his plans to "push back … against the isolationist sentiment in my own party."

"And [Biden] agreed that that makes sense."

'I'M HOPEFUL': NEWSOM WANTS KAMALA HARRIS TO BE NEXT PRESIDENT

He further explained to Biden that "I want to reinforce with the Europeans after some loose talk during the Trump years about whether NATO is important, that at least at the moment, the most important Republican we currently have in Congress has a different point of view."

In a vote of 86-11, the $40 billion Ukraine aid legislation passed the Senate on Tuesday, with support from the majority of both parties.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who voted against the bill, tweeted Monday: "Spending $40 billion on Ukraine aid — more than three times what all of Europe has spent combined — is not in America's interests. It neglects priorities at home (the border), allows Europe to freeload, short changes critical interests abroad and comes w/ no meaningful oversight."


"That's not isolationism. That's nationalism. It's about prioritizing American security and American interests," he added.

"So, yes, our national security is threatened, not by Russia's war on Ukraine, but by Congress' war on the American taxpayer," Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wrote in an op-ed Tuesday.

He further criticized his colleagues' lack of concern over the national debt.

According to Paul, he sympathizes with Ukraine, calling the cause "noble," but explaining that "the Constitution does not sanction or approve of" it.

McConnell explained in the interview that the group of what he called isolationists is small, and he wants to make that clear to NATO allies.

"This is not a major schism. It's a small isolationist group, somewhat encouraged by the former president. But it's not widely held among Republicans in Congress, and I don't think among the public in general," he said in the interview with Politico .

He predicted that even fewer senators would oppose Finland's and Sweden's entrances into NATO.

During the weekend trip, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly gifted McConnell with a camouflage hat that featured "Russian warship, go f*** yourself" written in yellow, in reference to what Ukrainian soldiers said to a Russian warship that threatened them earlier in the war.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Former President Donald Trump did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Comments / 101

Jo Bilbo
2d ago

Wow, for real, some day you all are going to have to come back to good side. We witnessed Trump yet again spread his voter fraud, needlessly, in the Pennsylvania election. Which is all good again when they actually win. And shocking the Democrats didn't go attack the white house, or start crying it was stolen. On top of that, Trump tried to call the election before the final count had even been finished. So that's cool? Then there is Barry Louderman ( r ) who had conducted a tour (reconnaissance) the day before attack. Which he had failed to foreclose in the 18 months since it was first brought up. Nothing? Alright, what about all the messages between the Republicans prior to, as it was happening, and the days following in regards to what can be done, for Trump to retain power. Proving that there had been a planned, orchestrated attempt to overturn election. Never has a Democrat attempted anything close to this, so how are we the ones destroying the nation?

Reply(36)
54
Tamcat
3d ago

President Trump NEVER tried to do away with NATO he simply told them it was passed time to pay up ! They owed the USA billions of dollars that no president bothered to point out they pay . Why should the American taxpayers pay for France’s protection ? We shouldn’t !

Reply(14)
29
Tamcat
3d ago

McConnell is owned by China ! He needs to go away ! He needs to be investigated !

Reply(6)
39
Related
Washington Examiner

'I'm quitting': Anonymous Trump defector ditches GOP, citing Buffalo shooting

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration, announced his departure from the Republican Party on Monday. Taylor made waves in 2018 after publishing an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Republicans#Senate#Europeans#Nato#American
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Fox News

Rep. Jim Jordan calls Trump endorsement 'most powerful' endorsement in US history

Rep. Jim Jordan underscored the power of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump Wednesday on "Hannity." REP. JORDAN: Would the Disinformation Governance Board have fact-checked the Democrat witness today who came in front of our committee and said men can get pregnant and have an abortion? We'll never know, Sean. I'm almost saddened by this because I wish they would have maybe waited a day before they disbanded this board so we could see exactly what Nina Jankowicz would have said to that ridiculous statement made in the Judiciary Committee today by the Democrat witness.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy