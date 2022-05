Services will be held on Saturday, May 28, for former Columbia Central assistant football coach Joe Edd Graham Jr., who died on May 20 at the age of 76. A 1963 graduate of Fayetteville Central High School, Graham went on to play football collegiately at the University of Tennessee before returning to the southern Middle Tennessee area and enjoying a successful 32-year coaching career at Columbia Academy, Columbia Central and Cornersville.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO