YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he would be able to beat Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva on the same night.Paul, who has an unbeaten professional record, hasn’t fought since he knocked out Tyron Woodley in December. He has been sizing up his next opponent with Mayweather and Silva among those as potential options. But the star has now said he’d take them on back-to-back.“I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night,” Paul tweeted.A fight could happen between Paul and Silva with the latter saying his is ready for the “challenge” of fighting the social media star.“It’s possible,” he told...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO