ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays report: Jalen Beeks for openers vs. Orioles

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RD3ha_0flBTz6w00
A look at the new leftfield configuration at Camden Yards, with the fence moved back 26-1/2 feet and increased 5 feet in height. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

BALTIMORE — Jalen Beeks will be the opener for the Rays tonight as they face the Orioles in the opening game of a quick weekend road trip.

Beeks, a lefty, has been working mostly as a multi-inning reliever in his return from Tommy John elbow surgery, which sidelined for all of 2021.

Lefty Ryan Yarbrough is expected to work the bulk of the innings as he tries to bounce back from a rough last outing, working to get a better rhythm and be more efficient.

The Rays tonight will get their first look at the expanded leftfield dimensions at Camden Yards, with the wall moved back 26-1/2 feet and increased 5 feet in height in an effort to reduce the number of homers hit.

The Rays are looking at another option tonight in replacing injured second baseman Brandon Lowe, as Isaac Paredes gets the start. He has some experience at second base but said the game speeds up on him a bit there and he is more comfortable at third.

Here is the Rays’ lineup:

And for the Orioles:

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers see parts of Lightning’s past in themselves

TAMPA — After last year’s playoff series opener against the Lightning, Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette believed his group had taken a step in the right direction. Florida won this year’s Presidents’ Trophy (122 points) for the first time in franchise history. The Panthers also averaged 4.11 goals per game during the regular season, the highest average since the 1995-96 Penguins.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning-Panthers Game 3 report card: The business of winning

It was business as usual for Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman Sunday at Amalie Arena. Championship-level-hockey business, that is. As they have done repeatedly over the past three postseasons, the Lightning’s two best defensemen set an example both on and off the ice in Game 3, leading Tampa Bay to within one win of returning to the Eastern Conference Final.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Second round: Lightning-Panthers Game 3 live updates

If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. The Lightning aim to move to within one win of advancing to the Eastern Conference final for a third straight season when they play the Panthers in Game 3 of their second-round series this afternoon at Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Electric scooter rider is killed in St. Petersburg crash

The driver of an electric scooter died after being hit by a car on St. Petersburg’s 34th St. N. The car’s driver then left the accident scene, according to police. Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, the scooter was heading west in the median lane near 3500 34th Street N, the St. Petersburg Police said. A person driving a car north in the median lane hit the scooter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Jalen Beeks
Person
Brandon Lowe
Tampa Bay Times

Driver accused in St. Pete hit-and-run crash faces vehicular homicide charge

ST. PETERSBURG — A man arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last week now faces an additional charge of vehicular homicide, police said. Randy Peterson Jr., 27, hit and killed a pedestrian while driving a Ford Mustang on 34th Street N on May 16, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The pedestrian, 52-year-old Alija Boskovic, was crossing the street at the intersection with 32nd Avenue N. Boskovic died at the scene.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Margarita & Music Festival returns this Memorial Day Weekend

After a two-year hiatus, the eighth edition of the Tampa Bay Margarita & Music Festival is back on Saturday, May 28. As Florida’s largest celebration of margaritas and music, this year’s lineup features Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elle King, and The Village People. Attendees can explore more than 50 margarita varieties, 12 local food vendors, and 50 local shops.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Openers#Paredes#The Tampa Bay Rays#Bucs
Tampa Bay Times

35 things to do for Memorial Day in the Tampa Bay area

Memorial Day is a national holiday to honor those who have died in American wars. It was originally called Decoration Day and began during the Civil War on May 30, 1868. Citizens placed flowers on the graves of deceased soldiers. Today, we celebrate in many ways. Here are a few Memorial Day commemorations we found in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Why do they keep killing us? Are you a ‘they’ or an ‘us’? | Letters

They were murdered by white supremacy | Column, May 17. Another radicalized white supremacist has murdered innocent unarmed Black people in cold blood, and there are others waiting in the wings for their turn. If we are ever going to scratch the surface in addressing the question of “why do they keep killing us?”, it’s time to have not only truthful dialogue and decisive and comprehensive action.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Florida elections chief Cord Byrd: more elections changes could be necessary

MIRAMAR BEACH — Florida’s top elections official said Tuesday that voters should be confident in the state’s voting process, including when casting ballots by mail. But when asked about the 2020 presidential election, Secretary of State Cord Byrd said there were “irregularities” in other states and refused to say whether President Joe Biden won the election.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
67K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy