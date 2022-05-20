Rays report: Jalen Beeks for openers vs. Orioles

A look at the new leftfield configuration at Camden Yards, with the fence moved back 26-1/2 feet and increased 5 feet in height. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

BALTIMORE — Jalen Beeks will be the opener for the Rays tonight as they face the Orioles in the opening game of a quick weekend road trip.

Beeks, a lefty, has been working mostly as a multi-inning reliever in his return from Tommy John elbow surgery, which sidelined for all of 2021.

Lefty Ryan Yarbrough is expected to work the bulk of the innings as he tries to bounce back from a rough last outing, working to get a better rhythm and be more efficient.

The Rays tonight will get their first look at the expanded leftfield dimensions at Camden Yards, with the wall moved back 26-1/2 feet and increased 5 feet in height in an effort to reduce the number of homers hit.

The Rays are looking at another option tonight in replacing injured second baseman Brandon Lowe, as Isaac Paredes gets the start. He has some experience at second base but said the game speeds up on him a bit there and he is more comfortable at third.

Here is the Rays’ lineup:

And for the Orioles:

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.