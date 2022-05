NEW YORK -- Many New Yorkers will likely try to beat the heat with a trip to the beach on Saturday, but be warned: lifeguards will not be on duty at city beaches this weekend.Meantime, runners in the Brooklyn Half Marathon will finish their 13.1 miles on the boardwalk in Coney Island, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.It might be tempting to take a dip, but this really isn't the week. Lifeguards will not be on duty until Memorial Day weekend.Last night, predicted storms churned up the waters, causing dangerous riptides. Plus, water below 70 degrees can cause hypothermia; the body goes...

