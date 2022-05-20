Early voting turnout in Liberty County

Effective: 2022-05-23 18:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Bryan; Chatham; Effingham; Liberty; Long; McIntosh The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Bryan County in southeastern Georgia Liberty County in southeastern Georgia McIntosh County in southeastern Georgia Effingham County in southeastern Georgia Chatham County in southeastern Georgia Long County in southeastern Georgia Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 605 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ellabell to McIntosh to near Tibet, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Hinesville, Pooler, Bluffton, Richmond Hill, Tybee Island, Darien, Tibet, Bellinger Hill Area, Savannah International Airport, Fort Stewart, Wilmington Island, Fort Pulaski National Monument, Midtown Savannah, Downtown Savannah and Coffee Bluff. This warning includes the following interstates: I-16 between mile markers 147 and 168. I-516 between mile markers 3 and 9. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 2 and 10. I-95 in Georgia between mile markers 50 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO