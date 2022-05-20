ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

Early voting turnout in Liberty County

By Hayley Boland
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County voters have been taking advantage of the early voting site here at the old courthouse, ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Friday was the last chance for Georgians to vote before Tuesday. Liberty County officials say the...

Voters discuss issues at polling places in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The line continued to grow at Hendrix Park as people waited to vote at the mobile voting unit. WTOC just spoke with a county elections official who said this turnout is the largest he’s seen at any of the precincts on the north end of the county.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Election leaders discuss voter turnout in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In addition to the statewide races, voters must decide such as Governor, Lt. Governor, and others. Most Bulloch County voters have either a school board or county commission seat or both to decide as well. The county’s election supervisor says all those combined had voters turning out long before today.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga. Primary Elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is Election Day for Georgia voters. After record breaking early voting turnout, today we will see how many Georgians turn out for Election Day. Normally turnout for a midterm primary is lower, but with record numbers for early voting, they are not really sure what to expect — but they do expect strong turnout.
SAVANNAH, GA
Officials in Bryan County prepare for election day

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of tomorrow’s voting, Bryan County officials are hoping for a large turnout at the polls. This, after early voting numbers show only about 10% of registered voters have submitted a ballot in Bryan County. The Secretary of State’s office is reporting record early...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Georgia sees record breaking early voting turnout ahead of Primary Day

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Election officials in Chatham County say the primary early voting turnout was the biggest yet for a midterm election. Even with the record early in person voting, Chatham County elections officials are expecting a busy day at the polls Tuesday, especially at precincts in west Chatham communities like Pooler that didn’t have early voting locations as close.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Mayor Van Johnson delivers State of the City address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson is already halfway through his term, and on Sunday afternoon he held a State of the City address overviewing his time in office. “We have great opportunities before us and like many cities…every city we have our own unique set of challenges,” says Johnson. After the entire country suffered […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Beaufort County conducts traffic study on US 278 in Okatie

Beaufort County said it is studying a three-mile section of U.S. 278 in Okatie as it works to address “increased congestion and safety concerns.”. Texas-based consulting firm AECOM has been hired to complete an access management study of the highway, also known as Fording Island Road, from the Argent Boulevard intersection to the S.C. 170 (Okatie Highway) interchange.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
SCCPSS graduation ceremonies begin Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big week for students in Chatham County. Monday kicks off a week-long celebration for the thousands of graduating seniors in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. They will be held here at the brand new arena and also it is back in-person. After...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Officials make efforts to keep an old Kroger site clean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “This has been an ongoing issue for the past couple years here,” Alderman Jurtis Purtee, District 6 said. What used to be a Kroger grocery store is now an abandoned, boarded up building. The parking lot, which seems to also be a popular spot...
SAVANNAH, GA
Effingham County officials searching for two monkeys

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two monkeys that are on the loose. Officials say they are common patas monkeys, and they are not believed to be dangerous. Officials have set up traps to try to capture the monkeys. They escaped from...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 18:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Bryan; Chatham; Effingham; Liberty; Long; McIntosh The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Bryan County in southeastern Georgia Liberty County in southeastern Georgia McIntosh County in southeastern Georgia Effingham County in southeastern Georgia Chatham County in southeastern Georgia Long County in southeastern Georgia Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 605 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ellabell to McIntosh to near Tibet, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Hinesville, Pooler, Bluffton, Richmond Hill, Tybee Island, Darien, Tibet, Bellinger Hill Area, Savannah International Airport, Fort Stewart, Wilmington Island, Fort Pulaski National Monument, Midtown Savannah, Downtown Savannah and Coffee Bluff. This warning includes the following interstates: I-16 between mile markers 147 and 168. I-516 between mile markers 3 and 9. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 2 and 10. I-95 in Georgia between mile markers 50 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Georgia Southern University displays 2nd annual Hero’s Walk

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A powerful set of patriotic displays returned to Georgia Southern University’s campuses this month. They recognize fallen military members, some who have a connection to someone in the university community. The second annual Hero’s Walk pays tribute to servicemen and women killed in action.
STATESBORO, GA

