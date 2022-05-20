ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Police in Lancaster County seek armed bank robber

WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Lancaster County are trying to identify a bank robber. East Hempfield...

www.wgal.com

abc27 News

Central York teacher killed after shed dispute, per police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation continues to look into the physical and mental state of a York man after a Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township. In a press conference held just days after the incident, the Chief of Police for the Spring […]
YORK, PA
iheart.com

Investigation Launched into Why Man Shot Neighbor, Then Himself

(York, PA) -- Police are investigating a reported dispute that may have led a Spring Garden man to shoot his neighbor, then kill himself. The York County coroner says incident happened Saturday and the victim was 36-year-old Erin Walker . She was a social studies teacher and student advisor at Central York High School. The gunman's name was Daniel Berry. The school district's superintendent has sent a message to families saying counselors are available for any students who need to talk.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Person charged in shooting at Newberry Township, York County, Walmart

A person was shot and wounded Sunday at the Walmart in Newberry Township, York County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. "We just walked in like 10 minutes before, so we were still in the front of the store and we just heard a bunch of commotion and I thought someone was fighting," said a witness. "I just looked around and everybody was like, 'Run, somebody has got a gun.'"
YORK COUNTY, PA
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with assault

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say one of their troopers has been charged with assaulting a driver. Police said it happened after a police chase on Feb. 13. "The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time," a statement from PSP said.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Contractor killed in construction accident in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed while working at the Lancaster County Club on Monday afternoon in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. The coroner confirms a man in his early-20s from Media, Delaware County, died in a construction accident around 2 p.m. The identity of the person has...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
#Police#Truist Bank#Robber
lebtown.com

Lebanon man charged with purchasing eight handguns for unlicensed resale

A 28-year-old Lebanon man has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for the illegal purchase of firearms for unlicensed resale. Luis Rodriguez-Pagan was indicted Wednesday, May 18, by a federal grand jury on firearms charges. U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus has alleged in the indictment that Rodriguez-Pagan purchased eight handguns in Lebanon and Dauphin counties between July and December 2021 and falsely claimed they were for himself.
LEBANON, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mercury

State police plan sobriety checkpoints for Memorial Day weekend

Members from state police, Troop J, comprising Chester, Lancaster and York counties, will be out the entire holiday weekend keeping the roads safe. The holiday reporting period starts on Friday, May 27, and continues through Memorial Day, May 30. In addition, the Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Barracks, will be conducting...
CHESTER, PA
Mercury

13 minors cited for fake IDs and underage drinking at Berks nightclub

State police with the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement cited 13 minors for carrying false identification, underage drinking and related charges at Legends Rodeway Inn, 2545 Fifth Street Highway, Muhlenberg Township. The citations were issued around 10:30 p.m. on May 5 during an open inspection, according to a press release...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Theft of motor vehicle, DUIs, simple assault, drug possession

Theft of Motor Vehicle – Police responded to Greble Road for the theft of a green and yellow 2017 John Deere Gator, valued at $12,300, sometime between 12:01 a.m. May 6 and 3:43 p.m. May 16. According to the report, Greenview Tractor ordered the item online and arranged to have the Gator delivered from Indiana to Pennsylvania via a third-party delivery contractor, but the item was never received. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.
LEBANON, PA
wdac.com

Lancaster County Accident Between Car/Horse Drawn Wagon

LEOLA – A weekend collision in Lancaster County between a vehicle and a horse drawn wagon has injured three people. On Saturday at 9:32 a.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 500 block of Musser School Road in Leola. An investigation showed that a westbound car struck an eastbound horse that was pulling a wagon. After impact, the car continued westbound into an adjacent field along with the horse and wagon. The car driver, 86-year-old Margaret Robinson of Ephrata, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with moderate injuries. The riders of the wagon, 69-year-old Sally Lapp and her 44-year-old daughter, Edna, both of New Holland, were thrown from the wagon. Both were rushed to Lancaster General with traumatic injuries. The horse was deceased at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Alleged York County Walmart shooter charged, knew victim

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is in custody and another was injured after a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Newberry Township on Sunday afternoon. Newberry Township Police have identified the alleged shooter as Pedro Rosado-Fernandez and say a 9mm handgun was recovered inside the store. Rosado-Fernandez has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man injured in York County shooting

Newberry Township Police in York County are investigating a shooting. According to police, a man was shot in the arm around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred near the Walmart on the Newberry Parkway. According to police, the Walmart was evacuated. The evacuation went swiftly and easily...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Five people wounded in three separate shootings in York

YORK, Pa. — Five people were wounded in three separate shootings in York over the weekend. No arrests have been made. Police said three men were shot around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Market Street. Two of the victims are 34 years old and the...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York teacher killed in weekend murder/suicide remembered

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township after a dispute with her neighbor. The York County Coroner’s Office says Erin Walker was shot in the head by her neighbor on Saturday evening...
YORK, PA

