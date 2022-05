You wouldn't expect a petroleum company, or at least a company known for making it, to produce a charging network for electric vehicles. However, BP and Volkswagen have just announced a new charging network that'll be rapidly rolling out across Europe. VW's own Flexpole 150kw charging stations have two charge points, like many others from ChargePoint and Electrify America. That means fast charging is going to be easier to access in your VW ID. 4, at least in Europe.

BUSINESS ・ 23 DAYS AGO