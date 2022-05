Evelyn Lozada left “Basketball Wives” after a nasty feud with OG. “Basketball Wives” alum Evelyn Lozada had many controversial moments on the show. She was no stranger to feuds. So she oftentimes was a hot topic on social media. Interestingly enough, her last couple of seasons on the show may have been the most controversial. OG said she believed she was a victim of colorism. In her opinion, the cast treated her differently because she’s a dark-skinned woman. After her feud with Evelyn moved onto social media, OG accused Evelyn of racism. Evelyn posted an Instagram Story using a laughing monkey emoji. And OG thought that the message was referring to her.

