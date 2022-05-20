ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Hot and humid for Saturday

By Brittany Ward
 4 days ago

Good Friday! A tornado watch is still in effect for Frederick County, Md. until 7 p.m. Most of the storms that we saw for our Friday morning has started to move out of our area and into southern Pennsylvania. As we head into our Friday evening there is another chance for us to see a pop up thunderstorm towards the south. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. We could potentially hit our first heat wave as we head into our evening hours. Heading to Saturday the heat will still be up so make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day. Saturday looks to be the hottest day of the year so far. Temperatures look to reach into the 90s. We will mostly be dry for our Saturday, but there is a chance for the mountain regions to see some pop thunderstorms during the afternoon.

We will still be dealing with the heat on Sunday but Sunday will be the best chance for us to see some popup thunderstorms. A cold front will make its way into our area Sunday afternoon into the evening. As this cold front passes showers will cross our area. Temperatures will continue to be in the 90s for our Sunday. Things will begin to dry out on Monday, with highs only getting into the 70s.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Hot and Humid, with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower to upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated thunderstorms and showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Starting to dry out with mostly sunny skies with spotty showers. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with another chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with isolated showers with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward

Storm leaves passengers stuck at airport for hours

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — Things are back to normal at Reagan NationalAirport after hundreds of passengers were stuck on Sunday night for hours. Heavy storms were to blame for the very long waits and cancelations.
WASHINGTON, DC
First heat wave hits the DMV area

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It is definitely a scorcher in the DMV area this weekend as temperatures reach the 90s.
WASHINGTON, DC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Until 415 PM EDT. At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Point Of Rocks, or 9 miles southwest of Harry Grove Stadium, moving east at 15 mph.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
A Tornado Watch Has Been Issued For Parts Of Maryland. What Does That Mean?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of Maryland including the Baltimore area. The advisory issued by the National Weather Service covers Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard and Washington counties. A Tornado Watch means the conditions exist for a tornado to form, unlike a Tornado Warning, which means a tornado has been spotted.
BALTIMORE, MD
⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires
BALTIMORE, MD
Montgomery Co. to track urban heat islands in area

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Urban heat islands are areas that can be up to 20 degrees hotter than they should be. There are a number of reasons that the buildings themselves, pavement and other parts of urban environments amplify hot temperatures.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Successful Water Rescue in Brookeville Sunday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of an occupied vehicle in rising water on Brighton Dam Rd between Georgia Avenue and Bordly Road in the Brookeville area at approximately 8:30pm on Sunday night.
BROOKEVILLE, MD
AAA announces millions of people traveling for Memorial Day Weekend

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Even though gas prices are rising, travel experts say people are still making travel plans for Memorial Day. AAA announced residents are changing how they travel this year.
Day Trip Destination: Lake Tobias

It is nice to get away for a day trip and spend time with the family. As a father of two young children, we are always looking for different things to do together on the weekend.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Roof Partially Collapses At Scene Of Mt. Airy Barn Fire, Authorities Say

MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Man's body found in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Police have many questions after a man's body was found inside of a Silver Spring home early Tuesday morning.
SILVER SPRING, MD
10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it's swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare.
TRAVEL
Deadly car crash in Seat Pleasant

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WDVM) — A deadly vehicle crash investigation has closed Central Ave eastbound and westbound between Hampton Park Blvd and Hill Rd in Seat Pleasant.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
