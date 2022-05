We're not living in 1929. It's important to remember that as we watch the stock market crash and our personal net worth take a big hit. While that has certainly happened, it's important to note that the stock market isn't the economy. We're not on the cusp of the next Great Depression. Instead, we have a market that's spooked by rising inflation (i.e. stuff costing more) that's also struggling with supply chain issues caused by an unparalleled global pandemic.

