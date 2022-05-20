ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Charlie Crist turning up ‘happy warrior’ pitch

By Scott Powers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'I'm an optimist. And I'm hopeful. And I'm a happy warrior.'. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist turned up his “happy warrior” Friday, seeking to draw contrasts in character with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Speaking at the Tiger Bay Club of Central Florida, Crist also sought to...

Comments / 20

BidenIsFecalMatter
3d ago

I love that he tells us exactly what he stands for. The distinction between him and Ron DeSantis is very clear. I’ll take Ron any day over that decrepit old has been. And by the way, LGB.

Maria Bithos Peterson
3d ago

Blah blah blah, your NOT GOING TO BE OUR GOVERNOR AGAIN. You are too corrupt and Floridians didn’t forget what you did to us years ago.

David Dechent
3d ago

Such a waste of air. Again you have done nothing before, career criminal politicians like you really need to go away.

Related
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Could Black voters’ frustration with DeSantis’ politics awaken a ‘sleeping giant?’

Inflamed by what they regard as repeated political assaults by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state Legislature, African American and Caribbean American Democrats in South Florida are vowing to channel their frustration into action aimed at the November elections. “The governor and the Republicans in the state of Florida have awakened a sleeping giant with Black people in the ...
Lakeland Gazette

Mickey Mouse may have the last laugh

Mickey Mouse may have the last laugh in the ongoing rivalry between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. DeSantis’ attempt to punish Disney executives for speaking out against House Bill 1557 by dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District that allows Disney World to self-govern its Florida theme parks could backfire, leaving the state with Disney World’s estimated $2 billion in bond debt.
San Antonio Current

Study names Texas' Greg Abbott the nation's most-transphobic governor

A new media-analysis study has named Gov. Greg Abbott the nation's most-transphobic governor, beating out Florida's Ron DeSantis. Both GOP governors have been lightning rods for criticism based on their records on LGBTQ+ issues. The study by reputation-management company Signal AI was released Tuesday, May 17, the International Day Against...
