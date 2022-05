Along West Adams Boulevard between South La Brea Avenue and Fairfax in the central part of Los Angeles, you'll find bustling new businesses like The Alsace Hotel, a warm, design-focused 48-key property with food and drinks by Danny Elmaleh (also behind nearby favorites Mizlala and Johnny's). Hip coffee shops like Highly Likely have cropped up, once again breathing life into one of the city's most diverse and historic neighborhoods, where personalities including Marvin Gaye and Johnnie Cochran once lived. Here's how to make a day of it.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO