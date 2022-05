New York Mets right-hander Tylor Megill has missed the second half of this month with biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm that landed him on the injured list on May 12. It was learned Friday that Megill was "tentatively scheduled" to start playing catch ahead of the weekend, and SNY's Danny Abriano noted on Tuesday that the 26-year-old threw off flat ground on Monday. Once Megill is able to resume throwing while on a mound, it's expected the Mets will look to get him a rehab start before they think about putting him back in the rotation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO