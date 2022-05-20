Wind Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tishomingo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Tishomingo and Hardin Counties through 745 PM CDT At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pineflat, or near J P Coleman State Park, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Savannah, J P Coleman State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, Burnsville, Pickwick Dam, Pineflat, Olive Hill, Morris Chapel, Crump, Saltillo, Doskie, Right, Hamburg, Phillips, Bruton Branch, Walkertown, Olivehill, Cerro Gordo, Red Sulphur Springs and Bacon Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
