Wind Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Prairie; White The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Prairie County in central Arkansas Southeastern White County in central Arkansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Barrettsville, or 7 miles southwest of Des Arc, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Des Arc... Griffithville Hayley... Jasmine Childers... Walker TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO