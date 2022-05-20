Red Flag Warning issued for Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Irion; Sterling; Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sterling County in west central Texas Central Tom Green County in west central Texas Eastern Irion County in west central Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Arden, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Arden around 730 PM CDT. San Angelo State Park, O.c. Fisher Reservoir and Tankersley around 745 PM CDT. Lake Nasworthy and Twin Buttes Reservoir around 750 PM CDT. Goodfellow Air Force Base around 755 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 87 Near The Coke-Tom Green County Line and Us-67 Near The Irion- Tom Green County Line. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

IRION COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO