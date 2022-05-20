Red Flag Warning issued for Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McCulloch FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southeastern parts of of west central Texas, including the following counties, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard and San Saba. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Rainfall of one half to 1.5 inches has fallen across much of the area, and up to an additional half to one inch is expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, San Saba, Mason, Richland Springs, Algerita, Cherokee, Fredonia, Voca, Pontotoc, Katemcy, Camp San Saba, Camp Air, Art, Grit, Hedwigs Hill, Sloan, Streeter, Hilda, Calf Creek and Loyal Valley. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM 1851 crossing Tiger Creek, crossings along FM 1221, FM 1030 crossing Wallace Creek, CR 424 crossing Rough Creek, Katemcy crossing, Spy Rock crossing, Hurley crossing, Old Union crossing San Fernando Creek, Behrens School crossing Comanche Creek and Oak Grove crossing. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
