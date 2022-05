Hundreds of spectators gathered along the banks of the Columbia River Friday to watch world class hydroplanes take test runs in the Vancouver Washington H1 Exhibition. The exhibition included four 28-foot-long race boats capable of reaching speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour. The vessels took turns traveling a two-mile oval shaped course from about noon to 3 p.m. The course traveled from just east of the I-5 bridge to the east end of Hayden Island.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO