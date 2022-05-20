ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Leander firefighters respond to puppy stuck in drain pipe, end up rescuing baby raccoon

By Stephanie Becerra
CNN
 4 days ago
LEANDER, Texas — Leander firefighters were surprised when they learned they had rescued a baby raccoon from a drainpipe instead of a puppy.

The Leander Fire Department said Engine 4 C Shift responded to a report of a puppy stuck in a drainpipe. Except, when they pulled the animal to safety, it wasn't a puppy. It was a baby raccoon.

Fire officials say it appears the wild animal fell through the grate that was covering the drain, then became stuck in the narrow pipe further underground.

The person who reported the incident took the baby raccoon and contacted a wild animal rehome organization for pick-up.

