Buffalo, NY

At First Funeral After Buffalo Shooting, A 'God-given' Man Is Mourned

By Tyler Clifford
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a week after an avowed white supremist killed 10 Black people at a western New York supermarket, friends and family of Heyward Patterson gathered on Friday to mourn a "God-given" man who was considered family to many in the Buffalo neighborhood where he lived and died helping others....

Comments / 3

Comments / 0

